King Charles III left "thrilled" by the work carried out at Jay Blades' repair shop

Jay Blades and the King (BBC/The Prince’s Foundation/PA)

The monarch – who was the Prince of Wales at the time of filming, featured in a special episode of the show and brought two items to be repaired.

Jay Blades, who has a workshop in Wolverhampton and lives and works in Ironbridge, paid a visit to Dumfries House in Scotland and discussed the importance of apprenticeships with His Royal Highness.

The King has said "not everybody is designed for the academic" and labelled the lack of vocational education in schools a "great tragedy".

During the programme, Charles requests help with an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897 by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.

He joked the damaged 19th-century ceramic piece fell over when someone was opening a window – “they didn’t own up” he said.

Speaking about his love of clocks, Charles added: "To me, I just love the sound, the tick-tock but also if they chime, that’s why I love grandfather clocks.

"I find it rather reassuring in a funny way and they become really special parts of the house, the beating heart of it."

Horologist Steve Fletcher and furniture restorer Will Kirk both got to work on the clock, restoring it to working order.

Following the big reveal, His Royal Highness said: "Fantastic, it just shows what love, care and attention does, marvellous – I can't thank you enough."

Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay was enlisted to work on the Wemyss Ware piece, which she described as a "mammoth job".

After seeing the piece, which had been consolidated and painted, Charles said: "Now look at that, that is fantastic, how you do it I don't know – I would have never believed that."

The importance of apprenticeship, and passing on the knowledge of old vocational practices was emphasised throughout the show.

The monarch said: "I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic.

"I know from The Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time, I have the greatest admiration for people.

"I think that’s been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason.