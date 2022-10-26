Second of two new cycle routes launched in Wolverhampton

Launching the new cycle route are (from left) Adam Tranter, West Midlands Cycling and Walking Commissioner, Councillor Lynne Moran, chair of Wolverhampton Cycle Forum, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and city Cycling Ambassador Hugh Porter MBE, Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change and Tim Philpot, Professional Lead - Transport Strategy at the council

The new cycle path forms the first section of a dedicated cycling route which will run along the A4124 Wednesfield Road.

It begins at Lock Street, continues past the nearby University of Wolverhampton Springfield Campus and ends at Lincoln Street, where it joins an existing cycle path.

The path is separate from both motor traffic and pedestrians for most of its length and pedestrian crossings along the route have been modified to allow for cyclists as well as pedestrians.

It was officially launched by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hugh Porter MBE, Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, Adam Tranter, West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner and Councillor Lynne Moran, chair of Wolverhampton Cycle Forum. Further development will see the path continue out to Wednesfield Way where it will join an existing cycle route leading to New Cross Hospital, Bentley Bridge and towards Wednesfield Village. When this work is completed, there will be a safe cycling route of more than 3.5km (2.25 miles) along one of Wolverhampton’s busiest roads.

Councillor Steve Evans said: “This new cycle route, the second in the city, provides a green, clean and safe new option for anyone who doesn’t or chooses not to drive. It will give the opportunity for people to build exercise into their daily life.”

The total cost of the works is £2.6 million which has been secured by Wolverhampton Council and West Midlands Combined Authority, from the Government’s Active Travel Fund.

Adam Tranter, West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner, said: “It is brilliant to see this new cycleway completed and ready to welcome people cycling. We know to get more people cycling we need safe, attractive options separated from motor traffic.”

“I’ve been heartened by Wolverhampton’s commitment to provide new and sustainable transport options and believe this will be one of many more in the future.

“Cycling is a crucial part of our plans to tackle the climate emergency and improve the region’s health and air quality by reducing private car use and infrastructure like this gives people genuine alternatives.