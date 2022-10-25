Relative of Wolves’ greatest ever manager Stan Cullis marks 100th birthday with visit to Molineux

Betty with Peter and Carole Mountford pitchside at Molineux along with Sarah Jones, general manager at the Cedars Residential Home

Betty Day, a second cousin to Stan, spent a couple of hours sharing her memories of the player and manager who masterminded Wolves’ three league title wins and one FA Cup.

The day was organised by the Molineux Memories group run by the Wolves Foundation, which meets weekly for people with dementia.

Betty with Peter and Carole Mountford by the Stan Cullis statue

Betty shared many memories, including attending Stan's wedding and how her father picked him up from Ellesmere Port to bring him to Molineux for his trial as a player.

She was then given a birthday cake and bag of Wolves-related goodies before a tour of the stadium during which she was able to view up close, for the very first time, the spectacular Stan Cullis statue.

"Betty was fantastic - especially when you consider she is 100 – and she was so clued up about Stan with all her recollections," said Steve Maiden, health officer with Wolves Foundation and among the team overseeing Molineux Memories.

"She also brought in photographs, letters and press cuttings and told some fantastic stories which had everyone engrossed.

"For a couple of hours, she took all of us into the world of Stan away from football and it was really interesting and enlightening."

Betty in the home dressing room at Molineux

Stan, who died in 2001, would have been 106 on October 25, and it was last month that Betty celebrated her landmark birthday which included being among the last to receive a card from the Queen before her passing.

That card is now kept religiously in her handbag to show people whenever she can, but her special day at Molineux is also up there among her memories.

Living in Wednesfield all her life, Betty was still based independently at home until a year ago and was accompanied on the Molineux visit by her niece Carole Mountford and her husband, Peter.

Betty said: “I couldn’t believe how kind everyone was and what a beautiful place Molineux is.

“I was so impressed by everything including the changing rooms, the tunnel, even the players’ bath.

“And it was great to see the statue up close for the first time, which is a wonderful likeness.