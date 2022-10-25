New sign up high for greyhound stadium in Wolverhampton

The new stadium sign

Monmore Green, also known as the Ladbrokes Stadium, will now be more visible to rail users passing through the city, having updated its tower block with a striking bright red logo.

The move comes as the track – also home to Wolves Speedway and first opened in 1928 – gears up for an exciting final couple of months of 2022.

Monmore recently hosted a Wear It Pink evening raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, with more charity events on the calendar along with various themed nights of greyhound racing over the festive period.

Stadium manager Paul Mason said: “We are delighted to have the new stadium sign in place while we aim to continue to provide an excellent night out for customers as we see out the year.

“The past 12 months have seen us make strong progress after the impacts of Covid-19 and the new tower sign brings a much-welcome fresh look to the track.

“We hope those visiting us on Thursdays and Saturdays for our thrilling nights of greyhound racing will enjoy their visits as we look to end 2022 in style.”

Monmore’s Wear It Pink night on Thursday, October 20 saw it pledge a £500 donation to Breast Cancer Now while collection buckets were also in place at the track.