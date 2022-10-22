WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 20/10/22.Meg and Michael Gough from Wynn Road, Wolverhampton, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary...

Meg and Michael Gough, 83 and 87, of Wynn Road, Wolverhampton, met at the Holly Bush pub on Penn Road 62 years earlier while doing the 'hokey cokey'.

Two years later, on October 20, 1962 the couple married at St Philip's Church in Bradford, Wolverhampton. Now 60 years later, the couple plan to revisit where they first met.

Ms Gough said: "We got married local, we picked a lovely house between our two in-laws so we had access to our families, it really worked out quite well.

Meg, a retired NHS clerical worker, talked about her life with Michael and about the family they raised, she said: "I worked until I was 60 and Michael worked until he was 65.

"He worked for William Gough and sons and I did 22 years for the NHS as a clerical worker, when we got married I worked for the magistrates clerks office. We have three children, Richard, David and Heather, and five grand-children."

The couple talked about the highlights of their life so far, talking about the holidays they went on as a family, Meg said: "We had such wonderful holidays, we travelled for our holidays quite a bit.

We would go to Dawlish Warren quite a lot and we had family in St Edmunds so we got to see bits of Suffolk, I enjoyed my work but it was really happy days."

Avid cricket fans Michael and Meg plan on spending their anniversary relaxing with family before going back to the Holly Bush pub to spend time where they first met.