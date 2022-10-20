Black Country workers brave rain in latest Royal Mail strike

Royal Mail strikers outside the sorting depot, Sun Street, Wolverhampton.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are gathering outside the Sun Street depot in Wolverhampton and other spots in the region.

The strike action includes workers who collect, sort and deliver parcels at letters at the company – with another day of action taking place on October 25.

Union chiefs have accused Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure jobs turned into "financially precarious workforce overnight" – and have accused the chief executive of side-stepping talks aimed at avoiding strike action.

The union said that in recent weeks, relations between worker and employer have deteriorated, with Royal Mail serving legal notice that it was withdrawing from existing agreements with the CWU, as well as threatening to cut 10,000 jobs following strike action last week.