Pupils learn how to keep Wolverhampton clean thanks to lessons from council crew

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change joins children from Woodfield Primary School for lessons from the council’s Environmental Services Team

Year 5 pupils from Woodfield Primary School joined members of Wolverhampton Council’s environmental services team for the day to find out more about their work.

As part of their ‘How clean is your area?’ project, 74 youngsters visited the city centre to find out how Wolverhampton is looked after on a daily basis.

Pupils learned all about litter picking and removal of fly tipping as well as watching special sweepers and vacuums clean up litter and leaves.

They were also taught about the importance of putting rubbish in a bin and the fines people need to pay if they drop litter.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "We are a busy city and so much work goes on behind the scenes to create a clean and welcoming environment for residents and visitors.

"What a great way for our young people to find out more about how the council works and to make sure they appreciate the importance of keeping their local area clean and tidy."

Maya Holt, deputy headteacher at Woodfield Primary School, added: "At Woodfield we teach our children that Geography is not only about the study of places but also the relationships between people and their environments.

"Our Year 5 children are currently learning about climate change and pollution and as a school, we always look for ways to make our curriculum relevant to our children so that they can see where they fit in and what their role is.