The Chase's Sean celebrity guest at Wolverhampton charity's anniversary gala

Almost 450 people attended the African Caribbean Community Initiative (ACCI) event held at Wolverhampton Racecourse, in Dunstall, to celebrate reconnecting with members and the community after the coronavirus crisis.

The bash was the first to be hosted by the group since the pandemic and it also aimed to recognise 35 years of the charity's efforts to deliver mental health support services in the area.

Organisers said the celebration held on September 10 was a huge success with awards presented to the dedicated volunteers by ITV The Chase star Wallace.

Hosted by comedian John Simmit, of musical Rush – A Joyous Jamaican Journey, there were live performances by singers The Voice UK 2021 singer Janel Antoneshia, Xolo Spkq and The Black Country Gospel Choir.

ACCI provides support for African Caribbeans affected by mental ill-health.

Services include supported housing and advice, day facilities and specialist outreach, counselling and a carers’ support group.

African Caribbean Community Initiative chief executive Alicia Spence said: "Over the last few years our annual gala couldn’t take place due to the pandemic, but now more than ever we need events like this one to amplify our voice and help us raise funds to continue delivering our services to the local community.