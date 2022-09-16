Meeting Queen Elizabeth was something Wolverhampton sporting legend will never forget

Hugh Porter, MBE, with his MBE at Buckingham Palace, with his mother and wife in March 1973.

Wolverhampton's own Hugh Porter cycled into Buckingham Palace wearing a top hat and suit to receive an MBE from Her Majesty in March 1973.

He was joined by his mother for the special occasion and wife Anita Lonsbrough MBE who received her accolade in 1963 from the Queen Mother.

And it was something the cycling legend will never forget, remembering the warmth and kindness of the Queen who sadly died last week aged 96.

"It's one of the greatest days of my life, that and getting married – the two stand equal," Mr Porter admitted, recalling that day almost 50 years ago.

The sporting great, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 1966, said: "I met the Queen, obviously at Buckingham Palace, when I was awarded an MBE in 1973. I was invited to the investiture at the palace, I went with Anita and my mother and was awarded the MBE from Her Majesty.

"She was a lovely, graceful lady. She asked me three questions – unfortunately I can't remember them after 50 years, but I remember how well briefed she was.

"The thing I do remember, and I've seen other people say similar things, is in that moment when you receive your award she is just totally focussed on you, it's like there's nobody else in the world or in the room. She emanated kindness and warmth and it was a supreme honour and it left me with a memory I will never forget."

The 82-year-old added: "She was a really gracious lady and you can see what she meant to people across the world. She wasn't part of my family, she was part of the world's family and I wish Charles all the best – he has got a tough act to follow. It's so sad when you endure a bereavement, most people will be allowed to mourn in private and the next day he is already public property number one, having to do everything.

"I thought his speech was sensational, you can see how moved and upset he was but he delivered it with professionalism and with warmth."

Anita Lonsbrough MBE, who received her royal accolade in 1963 from the Queen Mother, met Her Majesty after receiving a special lunch invitation to dine with her – and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip – in 1983.

"I received a phone call from a gentleman, I didn't catch his name, saying 'would you like to go to lunch with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh'," the swimmer, who won gold at the Olympics in 1960, recalled.

"I thought someone was having me at first, it was only until he said 'you won't have to wear white gloves' and I realised this was serious. An official invitation later came through and it was a really gorgeous occasion."

The athlete recalled she was "first in line" to meet the royal couple amongst a small group and said it was "very well organised", with Her Majesty talking to one half of attendees before lunch and the other half afterwards.

"Even the corgis came with us, it was lovely," she said. "I sat with the Duke of Edinburgh on my right, so during the first half I spoke to him and then he turned to the guests on the other side – and I spoke to a person who was the Director of the Antarctic Survey. I had a very enjoyable lunch."

It was then, after the meal, when the swimmer met the Queen and they discussed the sport and an incident at the Commonwealth Games held in Brisbane, Australia, in 1982.

The Canadian medley relay team was disqualified, leading to Victor Davis kicking a chair and using some inappropriate language in front of Her Majesty, causing outrage.

It led to the Queen remarking to the Olympic gold medallist that Mr Davis, a notable Canadian swimmer, was "more embarrassed than I was" over the notable incident.

The sporting great added: "I did meet her on several occasions and she was just a gracious lady. At 96, you can't expect her to go on forever and I think the whole nation owes her a lot of thanks and gratitude because she dedicated over seven decades of her life to this country.