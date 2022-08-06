Meet the Wolves fans who have appeared on Sky Sports billboards across the Black Country

Teg Singh and Sukh Boparai, who were surprised to find themselves on billboards around the area for Sky Sports

Football have spotted Teg Singh and Sukh Boparai with their arms aloft and wearing their beloved gold shirts, surrounded by a slogan that says "it's only magical once".

The posters have been produced by Sky Sports ahead of the new Premier League season which gets under way this weekend.

For 36-year-old Teg, his appearance on the billboard comes as a huge surprise.

"I was sent the photo by one of the lads from my football group on Whatsapp," he said. "At first I thought it was photoshopped.

"Then I got messages from my family and friends saying I was on a billboard."

The photo was taken at Anfield on the final day of last season, just after Pedro Neto scored the opening goal of the game for Wolves.

"We only got there about 20 minutes before the match started. A chap said 'We are taking photos, do you mind?'."

The pair didn't mind and signed a form giving the photographer permission to take photos of them during the match.

"I thought it would be on their [Sky Sports'] website after the match. Fast forward a couple of months and that comes up. I never expected to see it on a billboard up and down the Midlands. Never in a million years."

The billboard has been spotted in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Smethwick, West Bromwich, Pensnett, Lichfield, and even near the ground of Wolves' rivals, Aston Villa.

Sukh, 53, from Springhill Park, Lower Penn, struggled to believe it the first time he clamped eyes on the billboard.

"I was driving to work the other day and had to slam my brakes on," the civil servant said. "Then it started coming up everywhere. We are all over the place."

Teg, a despatch operator from Park Hall Road, has been a Wolves season ticket holder for 15 years, and travelled to away games over the past 11 seasons, while Sukh has been following his club since 1978 and held a season ticket for the past three decades.

Teg had asked Sky Sports for a copy of the photo, and the broadcaster has been only too happy to oblige, offering to send a print and a signed Wolves shirt to both fans.

The two pals will both be at Elland Road on Saturday when Wolves begin their 2022/23 season with a trip to Leeds United.

"I've made so many friends from going to the football," Teg said. "I just enjoy it.

"An away game is the only time you don't need an alarm to wake up. Away games are special, it's like Christmas Day."

Sukh agreed, adding that the first match of the season is extra special.

"You can't wait for the season to start. The anticipation for the season, you can't beat it."