University of Wolverhampton's class of 2021 celebrate graduation

Marie Cunningham, Jemma Baumber-Copp, and Sophie Stoodley

The ceremonies recognise the students' achievements in what was an unprecedented couple of years due to Covid-19.

More than 1,000 students confirmed their attendance over the 16 ceremonies taking place at The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton.

The students who graduated during the Covid-19 pandemic join a community of over 140,000 graduates across the world, becoming part of the University’s global alumni network.

Professor Ian Campbell, interim vice-chancellor, said: "We are all absolutely delighted to welcome the Class of 2021 back onto campus to celebrate with them as they graduate.

"The past two years have been challenging for our University community due to the pandemic and our graduating students have shown perseverance, tenacity and determination, achieving in the face of enormous personal and academic challenges.

"Throughout the University’s 200-year history, we have adapted and evolved to meet the demands of a changing world, and this has never been truer than during the past two years.

"Our graduates are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow, and I’m sure will act as inspirational role models for the students who follow."

Among those celebrating was Sterling Anthony Hall, 34 from Halesowen, who has graduated with a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management.

Sterling Anthony Hall

He said: "It feels a bit surreal being here at last after having studied during the pandemic mostly online.

"It’s great to be back on campus and it’s a relief to finally be graduating.

"I feel really confident and it feels positive.

"It’s a great day to be here with my family, too, and I have a real sense of achievement for all the hard work I’ve put in.

Also in attendance was Angel Morphew, from Wolverhampton, who originally chose to study away from home at another university but soon returned to the city to study BA (Hons) Sociology at the University of Wolverhampton after feeling more comfortable back on home ground.

Angel Morphew

She said: “I’m very happy that I’ve finally been able to graduate, it’s really nice just to be able to walk on the stage and say I’ve made it.

“It’s been a really good experience, I thought I’d want to go further afield when it came to going to university – but I soon realised; that home is where the heart is, and I felt a lot more comfortable being able to work during my studies and I knew I’d get the support I need here in Wolverhampton."

David Wedge, Alumni Relations Manager at the University, added: “Graduation is always a really exciting time for the University and the City as it turns into a sea of capes and gowns with students and staff processing through the streets."