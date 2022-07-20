Notification Settings

More than 4,000 expected for Digbeth Dining Club visit to Wolverhampton

By Thomas Parkes

More than 4,000 people are expected to descend on Wolverhampton this Saturday as part of Digbeth Dining Club's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Digbeth Dining Club's street food experience is 10 years old
The street-food extravaganza will take to Bantock Park after a series of pop-up events at Himley Hall, Merry Hill's Waterfront, Stafford and Lichfield.

The events were organised to acknowledge the formation of the immensely popular Digbeth Dining Club on a car park in Birmingham ten years ago.

And the brains behind the Digbeth site, which has since closed, decided to properly celebrate by going on a tour across the Midlands – calling at 15 sites.

Now it will arrive in Wolverhampton on Saturday, with around 2,700 tickets sold so far – and more than 4,000 people overall expected on the day.

Jack Brabant, director at Digbeth Dining Club, said: "We announced that we would be popping up in Wolves back in April as part of our 10th Birthday Celebrations and from the word go the reaction has been incredible.

"Whether its been Codsall or over at the new Medicine Bakery, we've loved every event that we've ever done in the area over the years – and Saturday could very well be the best one yet!"

For tickets, visit skiddle.com and search "Wolverhampton Dining Club".

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

