Mum to run Queen's Baton Relay in memory of daughter, 14

Laura Harris will carry the baton in memory of her daughter Skye Gardner

Skye Gardner, aged 14, from Wednesfield, had been nominated to carry the Baton in Wolverhampton ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

However, the teenager died before knowing her nomination had been accepted, and her mum, Laura, will now carry out the relay in her memory on Sunday, July 24.

Skye, who had coronary heart disease (CHD), was just 14 when she passed away on March 10 and had been nominated to carry the baton by her teachers at Westcroft School for her willingness to never give up no matter what life threw at her.

Laura said Skye always had a smile and was a true inspiration to all who knew her.

“In her 14 years, she overcame a lot of health issues, including a bleed on the brain, cardiac arrest and two open heart surgeries as well numerous other procedures and surgeries," she said.

“Sadly, on March 10 this year, Skye lost her battle to CHD and passed away in her sleep while on a school residential trip.

“Skye was truly honoured and excited to be nominated for the relay, but she never got to know she had been accepted. It is an honour to do it in her memory. She was a really special young lady.”

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “I am truly touched by the story of Skye and the courage and determination she showed throughout her life.

“It is clear Skye was an inspiration to not just her family, but to her friends and to her school and this was reflected in her nomination to be a baton-bearer.

“The Commonwealth Games are about bringing communities together to recognise the remarkable people living in them and the mark they make.