Black Country Ales already inundated with applicants to run the Lych Gate Tavern

Black Country Ales have already been flooded with applicants to run the Lych Gate Tavern in Wolverhampton.

Barmaid Jade Purcell chats with customer Barry Nelson at the Lych Gate Tavern

However, a lot of those who have applied do not have the experience to run a thriving real ale pub which gets packed on Wolves match days.

BCA Senior Area Manager Anthony Walker is hoping to hold a week of interviews next to find the right couple to run the pub, which is in one of the region's oldest buildings.

He said: "We do give people with experience a chance but at our smaller pubs, the Lych Gate Tavern is a big pub with two big rooms and a mobile bar outside in the courtyard.

"When it comes to real ale, knowledge is the key, a lot of work has to go into the preparation of the ales in the days before a match day."

He added: "Ideally we want a couple or a partnership because the job is too big for just one person. On match days the bars can be three deep from 11.30am onwards."

BCA now has 47 pubs across the Midlands and has bucked the trend of pubs closing after the pandemic.

Mr Walker said: "We have done a fantastic job over the years building the company up to having so many pubs which are very popular."

The Lych Gate Tavern is one of the oldest timber framed buildings in Wolverhampton and its Georgian frontage dates from 1726 and the timber framed part at the rear dates from around 1500.

The current licensees, Jo Selman and Martin Cadman, are moving to The Old Bulls Head tap house in Lower Gornal.

