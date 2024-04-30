Restaurant chain opening first steakhouse in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Restaurant and hospitality chain, Hickories Smokehouse, is all set to open its first Staffordshire-based restaurant.

The new restaurant will open on the former site of the King's Horse Pub and Carvery, on Kingsway, Stafford, which is now due to shut this summer. Both chains are operated by Greene King.

Hickories Smokehouse was founded in 2010 and boasts 22 venues across England. The restaurant chain brands itself as an 'authentic BBQ smokehouse restaurant'.

A Greene King spokesperson, said: "We are pleased to announce plans for the King’s Horse Pub & Carvery to become a Hickory’s Smokehouse in Stafford.

"Any changes are still many months away and the pub and its carvery remain open and serving our customers as normal.

"We have notified the team at the King’s Horse of this exciting long-term development for the venue and the current plan is for it to close later in the summer and undergo a significant investment before reopening in the winter as Hickory’s Smokehouse Stafford."

The King's Horse had recently reopened in 2021 after a six-figure refurbishment.

Changes included a separate sports bar, an improved carvery menu and a Wacky Warehouse-style play area for children.

Kins Horse Football Club left a message for fans following the announcement, saying: "So it’s now official that The Kings Horse is closing down, We want to thank the manager Matt and his incredible team for the hospitality they have shown us since joining wow it’s been special. It’s a partnership we are hugely saddened that will end in August however powers above have made a decision.

"In August 2024 The Kings Horse will close its doors for the final time as the immediate work begins to create the new location of Hickory’s Smokehouse Stafford which will open around November.

"So get yourself down to the horse as much as possible before then and raise a glass with us and show the love and appreciation to the staff that have made it our second home."