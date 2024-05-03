New chicken shop opening in Merry Hill - with free wings for the first 100 customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wingstop UK will be opening a branch at the Dudley shopping centre on Monday, May 6 at 11am, creating 60 new jobs.

The site will seat 70 diners and create 60 jobs

To celebrate, the store will give away eight free wings each to the first 100 customers.

The new restaurant is located on the Upper Mall opposite the newly-opened Japanese restaurant Wagamama, and next door to Hollywood Bowl.

The Merry Hill site will seat 70 diners and will serve a classic wing collection, alongside a variety of boneless wings, tenders, and chicken burgers, seasoned fries and dips.

The new Wingstop site in Merry Hill shopping centre

It is the UK's 45th restaurant, the company having first launched in the UK in 2018.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: "We're looking forward to welcoming Wingstop UK's newest restaurant to Merry Hill this week and we're sure our visitors will enjoy the abundance of flavour and unique food options on offer.

"It's an exciting time at the centre as we continue to evolve our offering to expand how friends and family can spend their time at the centre. Wingstop UK represents the latest expansion of our leisure quarter which now offers a range of activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy."

Tom Grogan, co-founder and director of Wingstop UK, added: "We're thrilled to be opening our latest Wingstop UK at Merry Hill as we continue our commitment to expand both nationwide and here in the West Midlands. There is something unique about what we have to offer, and we are looking forward for more Birmingham locals to experience our bold and mouthwatering flavours."