New bigger Greggs bakery opens its doors

Previously located at Unit 1, Roseville Precinct, the bakery has relocated to a bigger space at 21 Castle Street.

The new store welcomed hungry customers through its doors for the first time on Friday.

It has been stocked with all of the old favourites from sausage rolls to steak bakes, as well as new additions including the piri piri chicken pasta and pesto and mozzarella pasta pots.

A new Greggs store has opened in Coseley

And there is something for customers at all times of the day, with a range of breakfast offerings on the menu served until 11am every day.

Meanwhile, those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can choose from the hot food selection, including the spicy Mexican chicken and margherita pepperoni slice.

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with a drink of their choice for just £2.85, compared to the usual price of £3.50.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: "We are excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Coseley, with four new members joining the existing team.

"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites."

The new shop will open from 7am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 6pm on Sunday.