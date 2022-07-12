Business space and start-up centre opens up in Wolverhampton city centre

City Partners cut the ribbon for the launch of IGNITE – (L-R) Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy; Ray Flynn, Associate Director Place at the University of Wolverhampton; Councillor Ian Brookfield, Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, and Karen Webb, Director of Business Services at Black Country Chamber of Commerce

IGNITE – Innovate, Grow, Navigate, Ideas, Technology, Entrepreneurship – has opened in two ground floor units at the council’s i10 office block.

It will be situated across units three and four and will provide a free co-working and meeting space, training and support to start-ups and businesses.

The council-funded space, which opened on Monday, will be run in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton and the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

Council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield said: "I am delighted to have opened IGNITE which will help the wealth of creative and innovative talent we have in the city flourish.

“Around 97 per cent of businesses in the city employ less than 50 people and the need for more joined up business support for SMEs is critical – and with funding cuts to other provision in the city we know this will be well-used by budding entrepreneurs, start-ups and those that require some support to establish and grow their business or to develop their ideas.

“IGNITE provides a space to work with like-minded individuals and to access support.

“The aim is that it will deliver more business registrations, prevent start-ups from failing, and create and safeguard jobs in the city.

“We also want to engage with local training providers and develop a mentoring programme and I’d appeal to potential business mentors to get in touch with us if you think you can offer support to fledgling businesses.”

The IGNITE space will provide free co-working and meeting space, events, training – virtual and physical – and support to inspire start-ups and business growth. Residents can visit the hub to get advice and guidance on training and employment opportunities and utilise the free workspace.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce director of business services, Karen Webb, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the council and the university to bring IGNITE to Wolverhampton.

“The city is increasingly a focus for business investment and innovation and IGNITE will provide a hub for budding entrepreneurs and those working in business to come together for events, training and a place to share ideas and collaborate.

“We’re looking forward to playing our part to ensure that IGNITE becomes an integral part of the city’s thriving business community.”

Tim Steele, pro vice-chancellor global opportunities and regional engagement at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “The University of Wolverhampton is thrilled to be a partner in this important initiative and in doing so to play our role in helping support, develop and upskill our local business base in this key growth sector.

“We are proud to be part of this new venture and look forward to the opportunities IGNITE will bring to the people of Wolverhampton.”

IGNITE is placing an emphasis on improving digital skills and, based on demand, has the potential to deliver sessions on website development, selling online, social media, online marketing, cyber security, international sales and managing teams remotely.