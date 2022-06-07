Ukrainian runner goes the extra mile to raise charity funds

Mychailo Fedyk prepares for his half-marathon with support from friends and colleagues from the Ukrainian Association in Wolverhampton

Ukrainian Church parish council chairman and Ukrainian Youth Association chairman Mychajlo Fedyk took on the challenge of running 13.2 miles around West Park in Wolverhampton on Saturday to help raise funds for the Refugee and Migrant Centre.

The 55-year-old had intended to run the Molokiya LVIV Half Marathon in Lviv in Ukraine, but had been unable to do so due to the on-going war in the country, so decided to cover the distance running around West Park, wearing a yellow and blue vest and shorts.

Mr Fedyk was joined on the first part of the run - in aid of the Mayor of Wolverhampton's Ukrainian Appeal - by members of Wolverhampton Parkrun, starting from the bandstand in the centre of the park, with members of the Ukrainian community, the Rotary Club and former Wolverhampton MP Rob Marris cheering him on.

Joined along the way by two runners from Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics club, he completed the run in 1 hour, 57 minutes and 36 seconds and said it was an emotional experience.

"What a memorable day and what a turn out from Parkrun with runners wearing blue and yellow," he said.

"For the first 5km, we were fighting against the wind but after that, it calmed down and the conditions were nice and cool and perfect for runners, with great support from start to finish at the Victorian bandstand.

"Alex and Martin from Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics club ran alongside me all the way, and Martin joked about 10 miles round and said 'These ducks must be fed up of us going round and round!'

"There was such great humour and camaraderie as we cruised through the beautiful park and all the way to the finish line."