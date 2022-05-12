Man arrested on suspicion of having a gun at Wolverhampton railway station released under investigation

Passengers were told to wait outside Wolverhampton Railway Station

The man was arrested after officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station on Tuesday afternoon on May 10, following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

British Transport Police have now confirmed that the man has been released under investigation.

Passengers were evacuated from the city station at around 3pm on Tuesday, forcing trains to be cancelled or delayed.

A spokesperson said: "A statement from British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station at 2.56pm yesterday (May 10) following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

"Specialist officers attended, and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place and conveyed to police custody where he remains.

"An imitation gun was recovered from the man’s bag."

Passengers were evacuated from the station and told to stay away from the building. One of those passengers, Ben Holleron, 36, from Wolverhampton, said: "It all happened so quick. My train was about to pull in to go to Manchester.

"We were on platform two and the police asked us to evacuate platform two," he said, before saying he heard officers say "get everybody off now".

"They kicked everybody out the station at that point," he added.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “Passengers were asked to leave Wolverhampton station for a short time on Tuesday afternoon while the police attended following a report of a person acting suspiciously.