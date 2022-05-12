Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested on suspicion of having a gun at Wolverhampton railway station released under investigation

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPublished:

A man has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of having a fake gun in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of Wolverhampton railway station.

Passengers were told to wait outside Wolverhampton Railway Station
Passengers were told to wait outside Wolverhampton Railway Station

The man was arrested after officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station on Tuesday afternoon on May 10, following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

British Transport Police have now confirmed that the man has been released under investigation.

Passengers were evacuated from the city station at around 3pm on Tuesday, forcing trains to be cancelled or delayed.

A spokesperson said: "A statement from British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station at 2.56pm yesterday (May 10) following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

"Specialist officers attended, and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place and conveyed to police custody where he remains.

"An imitation gun was recovered from the man’s bag."

Passengers were evacuated from the station and told to stay away from the building. One of those passengers, Ben Holleron, 36, from Wolverhampton, said: "It all happened so quick. My train was about to pull in to go to Manchester.

"We were on platform two and the police asked us to evacuate platform two," he said, before saying he heard officers say "get everybody off now".

"They kicked everybody out the station at that point," he added.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “Passengers were asked to leave Wolverhampton station for a short time on Tuesday afternoon while the police attended following a report of a person acting suspiciously.

“The station was fully reopened at around 3.30pm and services are now running as usual. Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more as a result of the incident can claim compensation via Delay Repay.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News