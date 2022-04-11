Wolverhampton-born journalist and broadcaster Sathnam Sanghera back home for free public event

Wolverhampton author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera

Spectra, a social value agency based in Wolverhampton, and Wolverhampton Grammar School have teamed up to welcome Sathnam Sanghera back to his home city for an event titled ‘Empire Reflecting Back’.

The Times journalist, author and presenter will appear on a panel alongside three other erudite thinkers to discuss a number of the themes emerging from his book Empireland and Channel 4 television series Empire State of Mind, which together explore how imperialism has shaped modern Britain.

The panel will be made up of Dr Karen Salt, director of the centre for research in race and rights at the University of Nottingham, Dr Joe Aldred, bishop, academic, writer and broadcaster and Richard Hawkes OBE, chief executive of the British Asian Trust.

Sathnam said: "The pandemic has meant that it has been many years since I did an event in my home town.

"I’m looking forward to going back to my old school, hugely."

The talk will be chaired by the businesswoman and former presenter of ITV Central News, Arti Halai.

A number of areas under the title of ‘Empire Reflecting Back’, with a particular focus on the experiences and reflections of Wolverhampton’s Black and Asian population, will be explored on the night.

There will then be the opportunity for audience Q&A, while Sathnam will be signing copies of Empireland at the end.