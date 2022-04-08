Table tennis lover celebrated 100th birthday with themed cake

Vera with her table tennis-themed birthday cake

Vera Hardey has been a resident at MHA Engelberg care home on Ash Hill, Wolverhampton, for four years and to celebrate her 100th birthday, staff hosted a party where Vera showed off her telegram from the Queen.

The dining room was decorated with banners and balloons in preparation and a special table tennis-themed cake was prepared to acknowledge Vera’s love for table tennis.

Speaking after her party, Vera said: “It was really nice of the home to organise the party for me and I still can't get over it.

“I love staying at MHA Engelberg and was so happy when I was told they had a place for me.

“I am really well looked after and the staff and residents are amazing. God has looked down on me very well, if God doesn’t come himself he sends replacements.

“Turning 100 is special but for me age is just a number, I keep on going and that about it really.”

Claire Picchi, acting home manager said: “Vera is a well-loved member of our Engelberg family and staff worked really hard to make her birthday memorable.

“We recently learnt that Vera travelled the world playing table tennis so naturally her birthday cake had to represent this.