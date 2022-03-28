Request for events for holiday youth programme

Wolverhampton Council is calling on local organisations, community groups and volunteers to submit details of activities or events they are organising which can be included in the Yo! Easter offer for children and young people.

The Yo! holiday programme is designed to deliver a range of fun activities for children and young people of all ages and abilities, with hundreds of youngsters and their families taking part.

The Easter holiday will bring a range of events, from sports and outdoor activities to arts and crafts, music and fun days and a selection of activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Emma Bennett, Executive Director of Families at Wolverhampton Council, said: "Our aim for children and young people is to give them the best start in life and providing fun things to do is a key part of that commitment.

"This is why we are looking to deliver a range of fun and exciting activities during the school holidays.

"We are planning a wide range of things to do for children, young people and families and both free and paid for activities will be on offer.

"We have already received details of many fantastic events to include on the Yo! Wolves website, but we want even more so we can ensure the programme is as big as possible and keeps our young people active, entertained and educated.

"So, if your organisation is holding events or activities which cater for our city’s young people, please submit details as soon as possible."

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers are asked to ensure that their events and activities are held in a Covid-secure manner.