Support centre in New Cross Hospital receives almost £10,000 revamp

Kelly Pritchard, Macmillan Support and Information Centre Manager, in the newly-refurbished centre.

The Macmillan Information and Support Centre, at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, provides practical and emotional support for people and their families.

The centre had an open play layout located on the main hospital corridor, but noise from the corridor made difficult and personal conversations harder.

But now the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity has funded a £9,930 refurbishment of the centre to ensure the area is as comfortable as possible.

The money has been used to provide soundproofing and better quality, more comfortable furniture and lighting, to create a warm and welcoming environment.

Kelly Pritchard, Macmillan Information and Support Centre manager, said: “We are so grateful for the upgrade to our important support centre.

"We wanted to make sure we provided an environment patients feel comfortable to talk to us in – so making it more private has been well received.”

Leanne Bood, charity development manager, added: "Thank you to all of our supporters that have made this refurbishment possible.