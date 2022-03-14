Wolverhampton teenager crowned 'Young Neighbour of the Year’

Louis Johnson, 15, with his mother Teresa Johnson. Photo: Richard Grange

Louis Johnson has been crowned as the regional winner in the UK’s Young Neighbour of the Year Awards hosted by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

The 15-year-old, who is a pupil at Smestow Academy, took it upon himself to help look after his neighbours in the height of lockdown; tending to their gardens as well as making sure they all had enough food.

As well as this, over Christmas, he ensured all the neighbours received Christmas presents and he regularly chatted with them over their front gates.

Most of his neighbours live alone with no family nearby.

Louis also helps people sleeping rough in his area by providing food and bedding for them to ensure they are warm at night.

As a result of his dedication to helping his community, Louis won the West Midlands Police Crime and Commission Young Citizen Award for everything he did.

He also received the British Citizen Award in 2016 at Westminster Palace.

Louis said: “I am so happy to have won the Young Neighbour of the Year Awards in West Midlands - it was such a surprise.

"I don’t do the nice things around the community for recognition, I just genuinely enjoy making sure that people are comfortable and have everything they need.’’

Louis was nominated for the award by his mother, Teresa, who said: “I am so proud of Louis and everything he has accomplished through his acts of kindness, he really goes above and beyond to help the members of his community during a particularly challenging time.

"He is so thoughtful and generous with his time, and I look forward to seeing what he does next. I am one very proud mum.’’

Charles Offord, managing director of Co-op Insurance, said: “The number of entries we received this year was amazing to see. It’s clear that so many young people are doing great things as neighbours, and Louis really stood out and can be very proud of the way he is there for this community.

"It was heart-warming to read his story and all the stories of the amazing work of young people all over the UK.”

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch, said: “We are thrilled to crown Louis as our Young Neighbour of the Year Awards winner in West Midlands.

"His hard work and passion for helping his community shone through and we hope his work will inspire many other young people to get out in their community and make a difference.”

The Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch Neighbour of the Year Awards, now in its fifth year, launched in 2018 to shine a light on the UK’s unsung heroes who are carrying out work in their communities to improve the lives of others.