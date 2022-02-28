More Russian shows cancelled at Wolverhampton theatre after axing ballet performance

The Grand Theatre has cancelled performances by Russian State Opera and Ballet

Performances of Carmen and Madama Butterfly, due to perform on Friday and Saturday, have been called off.

The scrapping of the shows by The Russian State Opera follows the cancellation of the Russian State Ballet, which was due to open last night.

Grand associate director Vicky Price said: “The decision to cancel, in light of the ongoing situation remains the right thing to do. Customers will be given a full refund and will receive a direct communication within the next seven days.”

More theatres have also followed the lead of the Grand by cancelling performances by the Russian State Ballet.

The Wycombe Swan Theatre said it was “shocked and appalled” by the escalating conflict. It said it would “stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine” following the invasion of their country.

Upcoming productions of Romeo And Juliet, Cinderella and Swan Lake have been cancelled at the Buckinghamshire theatre. The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton has also cancelled shows.

It comes after The Grand in Wolverhampton and Northampton also called off productions by the Russian Ballet company.

In a statement on Twitter, the Wycombe Swan said: “We are shocked and appalled by the unfolding situation in Ukraine.”

“Thank you for your patience, over the weekend we have been in discussion with the promoters of the Russian State Ballet tour and can confirm that the planned performances at Wycombe Swan have been cancelled.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in hoping for a swift return to peace in the region.”

It added that all customers who had purchased tickets for the ballet will be contacted in the coming days.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said the decision to cancel shows from February 28 to March 2 was “absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances” as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton also followed suit, cancelling a stage performance of The Nutcracker on February 26, and apologised for the short notice.

Meanwhile, the New Theatre in Peterborough also confirmed that it cancelled performances by the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia “in light of the ongoing situation in the Ukraine”.