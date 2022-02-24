Programme targeted at youth unemployment in Wolverhampton showing positive signs

Youth unemployment in Wolverhampton has dropped below ten per cent for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Latest provisional figures for January 2022 show youth unemployment in Wolverhampton has dropped below ten per cent for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Wolverhampton Council’s ‘Wolves at Work 18-24’ programme is contributing by supporting young people currently claiming benefits and aged 18 to 24 into sustainable employment, apprenticeships, education or training.

Since the £3million programme was established in September last year, unemployment among this age group in the city has decreased by 600 from 2,660 to 2,060 - and Wolverhampton no longer has the highest claimant rate in the UK.

Council Leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said: "Thanks in part to the extra focus provided by Wolves at Work 18-24 and the improved collaboration with DWP, sector partners and key city businesses we are starting to see a positive difference.

"This is encouraging and, due to all of the great work that is planned in the coming weeks and months, we are confident we will continue to see a further reduction in numbers.

"Of course, we have always been clear that it could take several years to make a significant and sustained impact on youth unemployment.

"Wolves at Work 18-24 urgently delivers the step change needed in our city to give unemployed young people opportunities for secure, sustainable employment, apprenticeships, education or training.

"It is helping us build on existing schemes and develop a reinvigorated and comprehensive programme of targeted interventions.

"The Council cannot address this challenge in isolation, it is therefore absolutely essential that the Council leads and drives a coordinated and sustained response with city employers and partners, the West Midlands Combined Authority and Government Departments – a ‘One City’ Response, with young people and their voices at the centre of every element of the response."

Next month, young people aged 18-24, looking for work and living in Wolverhampton are invited to attend free local events to find out about the support and opportunities available.