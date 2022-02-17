Wolverhampton radio station celebrates broadcasting licence extension

WCR 101.8 FM presenters Tim Beech, Les Ross and Alex Scott celebrate the OFCOM licence extension

WCR FM, which broadcasts on 101.8FM and online at wcrfm.com, now holds a renewed OFCOM licence through to 2027.

It means the station will by then have been on air for more than 20 years.

The news has been welcomed by Wolverhampton Council.

Its leader Ian Brookfield offered his congratulations and described it as “fantastic news".

WCR director Andy Walters, who has volunteered at the station for 27 years, said: “We’re all really pleased to be serving the city for another five years. It’s a privilege to be the radio station that super serves Wolverhampton.”

The station is one of the oldest community radio services in the UK.

It was the brainchild of former City of Wolverhampton College tutor Pete Whitehouse, and began in the 1980s offering training opportunities and practical experience for people interested in developing media skills.

It is supported by a number of highly experienced broadcast professionals from both the BBC and commercial sectors.