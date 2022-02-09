Most city libraries back to full open hours but retirement village branch remains closed

Wolverhampton's Central Library. Photo: Google

Only Collingwood Library remains closed as it is within the Broadway Gardens retirement village in Bushbury and work is ongoing to ensure it can open safely.

A Wolverhampton City Council spokesman said: "The council is working with Broadway Gardens to ensure that the library can reopen safely as soon as possible."

Libraries each offer free Wi-Fi and free access to PCs, as well as printing and photocopying facilities. Study spaces can also be reserved at Central Library.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I am pleased that our libraries are now back to their normal opening hours and we are looking forward to welcoming existing customers, and new ones too. Membership is free, so why not sign up today?"

Free story time and rhyme time sessions have also resumed at Central Children’s, Bilston, Spring Vale, Warstones, Wednesfield and Whitmore Reans libraries.

Schools interested in arranging class visits should email elisabeth.whitehouse@wolverhampton.gov.uk to find out more.

Half-term events are being planned at Central Children's Library, while digital support sessions and the Adult Reading Group will resume in the near future.

Anyone can sign up for the Adult Reading Group is invited to register their interest by emailing andrew.miles@wolverhampton.gov.uk.

Adults can also enjoy a virtual reading group and join in with discussions about popular titles either over the phone or online. Phone 01902 552025 or email readingfriends@wolverhampton.gov.uk for more details.