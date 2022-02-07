Fashion designer pledges slice of new clothing line's profits to Bilston rehab facility

Fashion designer Trevor Yau

Trevor Yau wants to raise £1,000 for a recording studio, so patients at Cygnet Sedgley House can make their own music as part of their recovery.

He was sectioned under the mental health and recovered in the Bilston mental health facility in 2016.

Now a rapper and clothes designer, he is hoping his Triple Oh clothing line mirrors the success of his heroes The Wu Tang Clan and Jay Z.

He said: "It's the same sort of clothing line as G Unit or Rockerfeller or Wu Tang Clan and is influenced by hip hop and made into a clothing line, wearing the same sort of thing that ODB once wore.

"It's T-shirts, tops, hoodies and anything else that people want and it's great to be able to take something I do for a hobby and make it a business."

Trevor released his first album in 2016 while in rehab and now has his own record label One God Records.

He has worked extensively with Wolverhampton's Beatsabar Music Project recording the follow up to his debut album Documentary on Section Three.

The paranoid schizophrenic's music explores themes of mental illness, drug addiction and gang violence.

Trevor told the Express & Star: "It's great to be able to give back to my old rehab where I really found myself, feeling at home with different races after suffering racism since I was a child."

Cygnet Sedgley is a NHS 34-bed high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men with complex needs and promotes mental health recovery by focusing on space, personal privacy and dignity.