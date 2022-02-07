Black Country charities worried for families as energy bills rise

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 22/10/21 Staff members including (front) head of operations Tom Hayden, outside it's premises which has now been purchased, as well as the property next door, at Warterloo Road, Wolverhampton..

Tom Hayden, chief executive of Wolverhampton based Good Shepherd Ministry, said: "We have got a lot of concerns about the rising energy costs. Before the price increases we were making 10 referrals a week to the Warm Homes Discount Scheme.

"People were able to approach that scheme three times in succession, but in the last six weeks or so that has reduced to two, which is perhaps to do with demand.

"We are already seeing people who are telling us they are in food poverty. This week we had one person who mentioned that.

"In the latter half of last year we had 50 families. Last month we had 95 come in for food and advice and we have singles coming in too. Which is probably a sign of the difficulties being experienced. And all this before the impact of any rise in National Insurance."

Under the Warm Homes Discount Scheme householders can apply for £140 off electricity bills for winter 2021 to 2022 paid to the supplier. The discount may be applied to gas bills instead if supplier provides both gas and electricity.

Mr Hayden added that the charity had a small pot of funding for its household support service which helps to alleviate the impact food poverty, but this is due to end on March 31.

Kevin Whitehouse, support services manager of West Bromwich based Kaleidoscope Plus Group, said: “Our Community Offer team works with people across Sandwell who are already experiencing fuel poverty and we’ve seen first-hand the effect that this is having on their mental health.

“For our service users who are on low incomes they are having to make the hard decision between heating or eating and it’s a very worrying time for them.

"People are already vulnerable given the mental health impact of Covid-19 and we’ve seen an increased demand for our services since the pandemic started. Extra financial strain because of energy price rises is only going to add to this."