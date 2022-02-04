The 'Yo! Wolves' website will list activities planned for half-term, which runs from Saturday, February 19, to Sunday, February 27.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We want to deliver another varied and fun programme of activities for children and young people during the February half-term holidays.

“There will be a range of things to do for families and young people, with both free and paid-for activities on offer.

"We have already received details of many fantastic events to include on the Yo! Wolves website, but we want even more so we can ensure the programme is as big as possible and keeps our young people active, entertained and educated.

"So if your organisation is holding events or activities which cater for our city’s young people, please submit the details as soon as possible.”

Organisers are asked to ensure that their events and activities are held in a Covid-secure manner.