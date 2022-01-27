Michael Gove ready to enjoy his time working in region

Michael Gove said he was looking forward to spending more time in the region as he toured the new Wolverhampton University campus with Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street

Michael Gove said his plan was to spend more time in Wolverhampton and the surrounding region as his department prepares to relocate to i9 Railway Drive, and was also looking forward to seeing the city at night.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to it and I think my predecessor Robert Jenrick was inspirational in deciding that we should move more jobs out of London and Wolverhampton is absolutely the right choice.

"The location is brilliant, the facilities are great and I love spending as much time out of London as I can, with my previous job having a headquarters in Glasgow, so I'm planning to spend as much time as I can in Wolverhampton and the West Midlands.

"I also absolutely do intend to see more of Wolverhampton's nightlife and I'm looking to the Express and Star and people who know to provide me of recommendations of where I should be spending my evenings."

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the department currently had 200 people working at i9 Railway Drive, with a plan to go up to 250 people, as part of a movement of 22,000 jobs out of London to cities across the country.

The secretary of state was in Wolverhampton to visit the new Brownfield Institute and School of Architecture at the Springfield campus of Wolverhampton University and meet with local leaders ahead of the publication of the white paper on Levelling Up.

He was given a guided tour of the facilities alongside Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, Wolverhampton Council Leader Ian Brookfield and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson and said it was fantastic to have the opportunity to meet local leaders.

He said: "I was pleased to be able to meet the leader of Wolverhampton, chief executives and Andy Street as the Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority ahead of the white paper.

"We hope to be able to publish it next week, certainly in the next month, and will be saying more about how we can help great local leaders to do the work of providing more opportunities for the next generation.

"I'm also blown away about the facilities here and enjoyed speaking to the students, who are motivated and can see by coming to this university, there is a clear career path."

Mr Gove also spoke about the current investigation into parties at Downing Street and the upcoming report from Sue Gray, saying that it was important to get the report out.

He said: "It's important that we have a chance to assess the facts and I'm sure it will be the case that changes will be needed because people were understandably and justifiably angry about some of the events that went on.

"I think it's important just to see all of these events in contact and I think that is what Sue Gray's report will do, but it's also important that in government, while we are honest about the mistakes we've made, we also put them right.

"I think what people want from their politicians is work to give the next generation jobs, make sure homes are there and improve the NHS and schools, but let's wait for the report and draw the lessons when it's published."

Andy Street was also keen to say that the relocation of the Levelling up department to the region would bring more jobs to the region.