Serious collision on M6 involving van and lorry brings traffic to standstill

Photo: Central Motorway Police Group

The M6 northbound is closed between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 11 for Cannock after reports of a collision between a van and a lorry at around 11.46am on Sunday.

Traffic is still being congested for several miles and drivers are being advised to leave extra time for journeys today.

Fire crews from Walsall and Willenhall and technical rescue in Wednesbury were called to the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and police.

Traffic was backed up on the northbound carriageway as far as Junction 8.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re currently dealing with a serious collision on the M6.

"The road is closed northbound between Junction 10 and 10a."

National Highways said: "Please be aware that this M6 northbound incident is causing delays of 60 mins above normal journey time for this time of day. There is approx. 3.6 miles of congestion on approach. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area."