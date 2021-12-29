Convoy of cars drop pooch presents to dogs' home in Wolverhampton

Janet Reid and Jodie Fletcher with Katie Ratcliffe and Titch from the dogs' home

Clinical support workers Janet Reid and Jodie Fletcher originally planned to take a few hampers down to Sunnyside for the dogs but after a work Whatsapp group message took on a life of its own at Russells Hall Hospital they were inundated with presents.

Then Janet's son Karl Gardener appealed to the soft side of the regulars of The Waterfall, Blackheath and they came through with all sorts of canine delights meaning they had to drive in convoy to Birmingham Dog's Home, Wolverhampton.

Janet, 59, said: "I knew everyone had a soft spot for dogs at the hospital but I could not believe how many presents and hampers we got from staff at C3 ward and Forget-Me-Not dementia ward. Jodie and I were so pleased with our final tally of presents."

"We ended up having two cars full with presents, it was lovely to take them to the dog's home, they were all so lovely, I wanted to take them all home with me."

Janet already has two dogs, a sausage dog called Rolo and a Jack Russell called Jake and has passed her love of animals to son Karl who also donated £500 to the dogs' home.

She said: "The regulars at The Waterfall were lovely and came with sacks of presents in what seemed like a matter of hours."