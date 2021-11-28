Weather warning for ice issued for West Midlands

Snow in Wolverhampton. Photo: George Huntbatch

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice affecting the West Midlands and parts of Shropshire on Sunday and Monday.

Train passengers were left facing delays and cancellations on Saturday after high winds destroyed overhead cables and blew a tree over the track at Codsall.

A slew of events and attractions were cancelled across the Black Country and Staffordshire, including the popular Black Country Living Museum, on Saturday.

And now Met Office chiefs have issued yellow weather warnings for ice, with temperatures only hitting around 3C (37.4F).

A spokesman said: "Surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night and early Monday, making for tricky travel.

"[There will be] probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer.

"Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls."