Mother and former deputy headteacher from Wolverhampton showcases work to Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales meets Ruth Lue-Quee

Ruth Lue-Quee decided to turn her passion of teaching into a new business, called My Mummy Teacher, while on maternity leave during lockdown.

She has produced activity cards designed for children, from babies to seven-year-olds and is also offering a range of products and services to help youngsters learn through play.

Ruth, aged 30, was delighted when asked to showcase her business to the Prince.

She said: ‘My inspiration for setting up my own business came from being on maternity leave during lockdown.

"I was unable to get flexible working in my job as a deputy headteacher and like so many new mums, was at home isolated from friends, family and baby groups.

"I began sharing simple play ideas to help fellow parents and carers during lockdown.

"This turned into me doing daily lives on social media and building up a big following.

"I realised that I could help empower even more parents and professionals to help their children learn through play and the excitement, buzz and drive to start up the business began.

"II just went for it and so far it has been the best decision I have ever made

"Having no business experience behind me, I applied to The Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme and started pursuing my dreams of becoming an educational business owner.

"The training courses I have accessed via The Prince's Trust have been invaluable as they have so many experts in specific business-related fields that offer so much information and support

"I continue to attend relevant courses and will do so for as long as possible.

"My mentor has been so encouraging and nothing is ever too much trouble.

"If I have a question or query he will always make sure he finds the answer, or if he can't, will put me in touch with someone who will be able to help in some way.

"Launching the business was also incredible as I was so nervous the night before everything went live, wondering if anyone would purchase and what they would think.

"But once the website went live and the first few orders came in, I was just on cloud nine! I have already learned that owning a business is certainly not plain sailing and there are many obstacles you have to overcome.

"Knowing that something you've created is helping thousands of people is a feeling like no other.

"I was invited to showcase my business to the Prince of Wales and he said that he would certainly hand over my products to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."