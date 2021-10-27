Midwives visit pregnant asylum seekers at Wolverhampton hotel

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/09/21 .Two hundred asylum seekers have been placed in the Britannia Hotel building, Wolverhampton...

Charlotte Leo, matron at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, developed a pathway for pregnant women from Eritrea – a country between Sudan and Ethiopia in East Africa – plus Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq and Ukraine to join the Trust’s maternity system.

The decision to set up the clinic came after Trust staff were asked to assess 250 refugees – of which almost half were children – who are currently being accommodated in the Britannia Hotel in Wolverhampton.

“We were informed on the Thursday that the families had arrived and assumed there would be pregnant women and children. Within a couple of days, we made plans and went to the hotel," she said.

Charlotte worked alongside a team of maternity staff and a team of health visitors who spent their weekend in a local hotel, going from room to room, to assess each family’s needs.

It quickly became clear that the requirements of the first refugees to arrive were quite complex, extending to health, social and financial – even clothing and shoes.

“The residents had travelled in small boats only had the clothes they were wearing,” said Charlotte. “One woman had been sitting in cold water for 12 hours because the boat had leaked and starting filling with water, another had lost their medication in the sea.

“We undertook emergency appointments within the hotel and identified families requiring midwifery and health services. We put a call out for donations to maternity staff and received approximately 16 car loads of clothes and other necessary items.

“Midwives were aware of which families needed what and spent their own time sorting through donations and allocating required items to the families in need.”

The team also linked with a Charity called Sharing is Caring, run by Sunita Banga, midwife, who collected and distributed clothes, nappies, baby wipes and baby food as none of the refugees have no current recourse to public funds.

A host of language barriers meant the team had to call on the support of interpreters to assist in their assessment of the condition of the women.

“There were real barriers because the residents spoke a range of languages, requiring interpreting services. Interpreting services were utilised and literature was translated into various languages, to ensure women and their families had up to date and evidence-based information” said Charlotte.

“The families arrived with additional needs. Some women were in advanced stages of pregnancy, we saw high incidence of female genital mutilation, some have mental health issues and others had complex conditions, so we needed the input of obstetric consultants.

“We developed a plan whereby the pregnant women, and their families, would be transported to the hospital and it was clear this gave us an opportunity to address other health issues. We worked with Kirsty Lewis, Senior Matron 0-19 services and the vaccination team, to ensure families were seen by a range of specialities: maternity and health visiting, as well as Covid-19 vaccinators at a single appointment.”

Once the needs of all the families were identified, a large-scale effort took place on one day during a weekend to monitor the health needs of all the families. Ward D18 at New Cross Hospital was set aside, housing children’s toys and light refreshments, while the hotel provided packed lunches for everyone.

“It was a bespoke antenatal clinic, which was a real team effort,” added Charlotte. “Transport services at the Trust allocated a driver to collect the families, and consultant obstetricians, sonographers and midwives gave up their own time to ensure the women were seen and ensured that they felt safe and cared for.

“I’m really proud of the response to the initial call for support and the way the bespoke clinic addressed the needs of the families – I’ve reached out to other trusts and we appear to be the only trust who have achieved such a service. It was a huge co-ordinated effort, mobilised very quickly.”