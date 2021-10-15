Family pay tribute to grandfather who died after being hit by bus in Wolverhampton

By Megan Archer-FoxWolverhamptonPublished:

The heartbroken family of a 70-year-old man who died after being hit by a bus last week have paid tribute to the 'gentle soul'.

Joe Mackin
Joe Mackin

Joseph Mackin suffered head injuries and was rushed to hospital after being hit by a double decker bus on Bilston Street, Wolverhampton on Monday evening (October 4).

He died the following day.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, which happened just before 7.50pm, so that investigators could collect evidence from the scene.

In a touching tribute, his family said Joseph 'would help out anyone in need' and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement his family said: "Our Dad was a gentle soul who lived a very simple life. He would help out anyone in need and was very happy as long as he could have a bet on his horses sat in one of his favourite pubs.

"He liked to be out and about and if he talked to you he would always have a story to tell or a joke.

"He leaves behind my brother and I, his two sisters and his four beautiful grandchildren all of whom are desperate for information into the tragic loss of his life.

"We would like to make a plea to the public that if anyone has any information or was witness to the collision to come forward to help the police with their enquiries."

If you were there and have any information, mobile phone or dashcam footage please let us know.

You can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101. Please quote ref 3758 of October 4.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Megan Archer-Fox

By Megan Archer-Fox

Chief Reporter@MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer-fox@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News