Joseph Mackin suffered head injuries and was rushed to hospital after being hit by a double decker bus on Bilston Street, Wolverhampton on Monday evening (October 4).

He died the following day.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, which happened just before 7.50pm, so that investigators could collect evidence from the scene.

In a touching tribute, his family said Joseph 'would help out anyone in need' and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement his family said: "Our Dad was a gentle soul who lived a very simple life. He would help out anyone in need and was very happy as long as he could have a bet on his horses sat in one of his favourite pubs.

"He liked to be out and about and if he talked to you he would always have a story to tell or a joke.

"He leaves behind my brother and I, his two sisters and his four beautiful grandchildren all of whom are desperate for information into the tragic loss of his life.

"We would like to make a plea to the public that if anyone has any information or was witness to the collision to come forward to help the police with their enquiries."

