Women and children taught self-defence skills

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 10/10/2021..Pic in the Gymnasium at the Royal School in Wolverhampton, where London based Della O'Sullivan from 'Fight like a Girl', was visiting to lead a masterclass in self defence. She is in the middle with trainer: Joe Parker and student: Meena Balha from Wolverhampton (number below)..

Nick Chand, aged 47, has teamed up with Dr Jon Xue Zhang, an actor, stuntman and musician as well as a martial arts enthusiast, who has appeared in films such as Hobbs and Shaw and television productions such as Eastenders.

He has also teamed up with Si-fu Della O'Sullivan who started the Fight Like a Girl campaign to empower women in abusive relationships.

Nick officially launched the first self-defence workshop for women on Saturday at the Royal School in Wolverhampton.

This was followed by the official opening of the 47Ronin Aikido Club for children, particularly aimed at those aged from six to 10-years-old and from 11 to 15-years-old.

Nick said: "I have been doing Aikido martial arts for twelve years and noticed the need to nurture children and women into the sport.

"I formed the Alliance specifically to help children in disadvantaged areas and women and to empower them to have confidence and inspiration to take up the sport.

"We want to provide the tools for vulnerable women and disadvantaged children to grow and gain interpersonal skills and confidence as martial arts can help build confidence.

"We will be holding open days for the children's club from November 4 at Bob Jones' Community Hub in Marston Road, Wolverhampton.

"The club will meet every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm and cost £25 per month.

"We also plan to stage a Japanese Martial Arts Show on November 27 at the Sitaha Hall in Mander Street, Wolverhampton, from 10am to 4pm on November 27.

"People will be able to pay £20 for the day time event and £40 for the dinner, or a total of £50 for both, and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

"A series of women's self-defence workshops are to be staged from 10am to 1pm at the Royal School next February."