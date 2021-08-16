Frustrated drivers face more roadworks planned for west Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 15/6/21 Part of the four-way temporary traffic light system, causing traffic chaos, at The Rock, Tettenhall...

Drivers have been warned Richmond Road, which connects Compton and Finchfield, will be closed for a month during September.

It could bring yet more disruption for residents living in west Wolverhampton following long delays around Compton and Merridale over recent weeks.

Richmond Road will be closed from August 30 until October 1 to allow Severn Trent workers to install new water mains.

Owen Road in nearby Merridale will also be closed between August 23 and September 3 for water mains works. Diversion routes will be signposted.

It is hoped the latest works will cause less disruption as they are side roads. Richmond Road is regularly used as a cut through.

Residents in the area have been forced to contend with several roadworks schemes in close proximity recently, which have led to long tailbacks.

Works have taken place on Compton Road and nearby Henwood Road over the last few weeks, forcing drivers to wait at temporary traffic lights on the main routes.

There has also been traffic chaos in Compton over the last couple of weeks with three-way temporary traffic lights for gas works leading to long tailbacks on Compton Road, Henwood Road and Bridgnorth Road.

Not far away in Perton there are also roadworks on the A41, while Tinacre Hill in Wightwick is also closed, causing frustration for motorists.

Glen Mounford contacted the Express & Star to express his frustration about "the quite frankly ridiculous state of affairs regarding temporary traffic control measures in place".

He added: "We have restrictions that have pretty much resulted in residents of South West Wolverhampton being unable to travel north or west.

"Journey times of a usual 15 minutes are taking 30 to 60 minutes at peak times. It's quite simply unacceptable."