Smiles as fans watch England from pub

Ed Malpass, James Lane, Jack Skitt and Sasha Perrin

As lockdown easing continues, supporters are enjoying the chance to meet back up with friends while the Euros take place.

At The Cleveland Arms, in Moseley Village, Wolverhampton, there was a lively atmosphere as England took on the Czech Republic last night.

Fans were sat around tables, spaced apart for social distancing, while eagerly watching television screens.

Among them were friends Ed Malpass, James Lane, Jack Skitt and Sasha Perrin, who all came dressed wearing England shirts.

Ed, aged 18 from Gornal, said: "It is so much better being in the pub, watching the Euros with friends."

James, 31 from East Park but originally from Eastbourne, said: "I didn't realise how much I missed it until I experienced this again."

Jack, 21 from East Park, said: "Yes, I'm loving it. England all the way, it is coming."

Sasha, 26 from East Park, added: "I was a bit nervous to start off with but coming to The Cleveland Arms, they have been supportive and make you feel comfortable.

"It is coming home."

Will Anderson, who runs The Cleveland Arms, said the past two England games against Croatia and Scotland had been sell outs.

However, he said there had been 25 per cent cancellations as The Three Lions had already qualified.

But he is expecting a bumper crowd for the next game in the first qualifying round.