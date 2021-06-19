Mother's tributes as e-scooter crash man, 20, dies from injuries suffered in crash

Shakur Pinnock was described as fun-loving, jovial and generous by his mother Celine following his death

Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, after he and his girlfriend were involved in a serious collision with a Volkswagen Golf while riding an e-scooter in Wolverhampton on Saturday, June 12.

Shakur suffered numerous injuries in the accident, including a bleed on the brain, bleeding on his spleen, a dislocated shoulder, severed tendons, severed arteries, punctured lungs, a broken jaw and fractures and cuts to his face.

His girlfriend Chante Hoosang was also seriously injured in the accident on Prestwood Road.

Shakur and Chante together in hospital

Shakur's mother. Celine Fraser-Pinnock, paid tributes to her "fun-loving, jovial and peaceful" son, saying: "I haven't got a word to describe how I'm feeling at the moment as I'm still going through all the emotions."

She posted a message on her Facebook page on Friday afternoon to say that Shakur, the youngest of her four children, had succumbed to his injuries.

The 56-year-old from the Scotlands area of Wolverhampton said she had received messages from hundreds of people from Facebook and WhatsApp, with messages coming from around the world.

She said: "There have been loads of messages coming through, with one of my sons getting more than 700 on his Facebook page alone.

"I just checked the Facebook post and saw more than 250 posts on there, then hundreds more on WhatsApp, including people I don't even know who wanted to pass on their condolences.

"It's not just the UK either as I've had messages from the USA, Canada, India and Australia, so it's been a global response to what happened to Shakur."

Amanda Estridge, the mother of Shakur's girlfriend Chante also posted a tribute message to Shakur on Facebook:

Mrs Fraser-Pinnock said she wanted to remember her son for his life and his playful spirit.

She said: "He was a fun-loving, jovial and peaceful and very much a kid at heart.

"He absolutely loved life and was laughing and joking, but was very kind and giving and respectful to everyone."

The aftermath of the crash on Prestwood Road. Photo: SnapperSK

She also said she would like to see more education around e-scooters and people overtaking them.

She said: "One of the things people using scooters like that need to do is be compelled to wear helmets.

"People should also be more careful when overtaking other vehicles as they need to look at light loads from a number of angles, as they do in the hazard test.

"It needs to be looked at as I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to anyone else."

The driver of the VW Golf, a woman, was unhurt.

West Midlands Police have continued to appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force via the live chat facility at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 at any time, quoting log 2690 of June 12.