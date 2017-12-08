Messages fill Mander Centre's Tree of Remembrance

The names of loved ones who have died are posted up around the tree in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre in remembrance of them for a minimum donation of £5, often accompanied by poignant messages.

The tree was launched last month with the help of Wolverhampton Rotarians Alan Jacques, chairman of the Tree of Remembrance committee, and club president Stuart Williams.

More than £100,000 has been raised by the project since its inception in 2004.

A selection of the names and messages are also published in the Express and Star.

Loved ones being remembered this year include May Lloyd, with the message: "Always in our thoughts, love from Sid and Family"

Other messages include: Victor Paul McLachlan, Always in my thoughts. Love you; Maurice Norman, Still miss you lots and love you still; Gerry Mepham, Love always, Judi, Dave, Jo and Abbie; Harold Patterson, Miss and luv you Dad; Barry Perry, Miss you so much, love you always; Barbara Price, Beloved wife and mother; Frank Rickuss, Loved and remembered every day; Eva Jean Rickuss, Loved and remembered every day; John Russell, Husband, Dad and Grandad, missing you more every day; Stephen Saunders, Always remembered, Mum, Dad, Karen and Family; Tom Wardle, Greatly missed, you are always in our hearts; Mary Wardle, Greatly missed, you are always in our hearts; Kim Louise Warner-Smith, Sorely missed and dearly loved by Mom, sisters Tracy and Dawn; Jenny Westwood, Forever in our hearts; Thomas Westwood, Always loved and remembered. Love Wife Dorothy and Family; Thomas Westwood, Always remembered, loved and missed. Daughter Gloria and son in law Alan; William Whitehouse, Loving Husband, Father, and Grandad; Robin Williams, loving Son, Brother and Uncle; Arthur Williams, Forever in our thoughts, love Beryl and family.