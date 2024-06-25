Road closure signs in place, but motorists still using road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Road closure signs were visible on the A4484 Wednesfield Road in Willenhall on Tuesday morning at the roundabout with Bloxwich Road South and Temple Bar and the junction with Thorne Road.

Despite the signs being in place, traffic was still running down the section of road, with no sign of any work taking place, apart from a section next to Clothier Street where a section of road looked to have been dug up and new tarmac laid on it.

The work had taken place on the junction of the B4484 Wednesfield Road and Clothier Street

Traffic could also be seen bypassing the section over the pavement on both sides.

The road had been dug up and new tarmac laid

Walsall Council have been contacted for a comment.