Road closure signs in place, but motorists still using road
There was confusion on a Black Country road as closure signs were in place, but traffic was moving as normal.
Road closure signs were visible on the A4484 Wednesfield Road in Willenhall on Tuesday morning at the roundabout with Bloxwich Road South and Temple Bar and the junction with Thorne Road.
Despite the signs being in place, traffic was still running down the section of road, with no sign of any work taking place, apart from a section next to Clothier Street where a section of road looked to have been dug up and new tarmac laid on it.
Traffic could also be seen bypassing the section over the pavement on both sides.
Walsall Council have been contacted for a comment.