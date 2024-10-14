Willenhall shop worker suffers 'broken leg' in robbery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said one of the staff members suffered a broken leg in the incident at a store on Lichfield Road, at around 6am on September 26.

The force has issued a picture of two men who officers want to speak to in connection to the the robbery.

Police want to speak to these men after a robbery in Willnehall. Photo: West Midlands Police

In an appeal, it urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "We want to speak to these men following a robbery at a store in Willenhall.

"Two workers were assaulted - one sustaining a broken leg - as they tried to intervene in Lichfield Road.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/878704/24."