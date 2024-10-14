Willenhall shop worker suffers 'broken leg' in robbery
Two shop workers were allegedly assaulted as they tried to intervene during a robbery at a Willenhall shop.
West Midlands Police said one of the staff members suffered a broken leg in the incident at a store on Lichfield Road, at around 6am on September 26.
The force has issued a picture of two men who officers want to speak to in connection to the the robbery.
In an appeal, it urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: "We want to speak to these men following a robbery at a store in Willenhall.
"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/878704/24."