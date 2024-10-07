Jailed: Man who stabbed friend after row resulting in football being lost in Black Country park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dmarney Wiley, of Willenhall, was aged 16 when he struck the victim with a knife on March 19, 2019 resulting in him being taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for a deep almost six-inch long wound.

Then three months after his initial arrest for the attack, the defendant confronted the victim at a bus stop, telling him to "watch his back" and calling him a "snitch" for reporting the incident to the police.

Sentencing Wiley, now aged 22, on Friday Judge Michael Chambers KC, said photographs of the wound showed it was "significant injuries".

Judge Chambers said: "Whether it was one or two wounds sustained by the victim, it looks horrendous. I have seen instances where a blade has gone through victims and caused injuries elsewhere in the body.

"It is extremely serious."