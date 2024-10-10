Cyclist hit by car in Willenhall taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'
A cyclist was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after being struck by a car in Willenhall.
The bike rider, a man, was hurt in the collision on Neachells Lane on Thursday morning.
One ambulance was called to the scene at around 7.13am and treated the man for "potentially serious injuries".
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pushbike on Neachells Lane, Willenhall.
"We sent an ambulance to the scene where, on arrival, ambulance staff found one patient, a man, who was the cyclist.
"The crew treated him for potentially serious injuries and conveyed him to New Cross Hospital."