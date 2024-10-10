Cyclist hit by car in Willenhall taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bike rider, a man, was hurt in the collision on Neachells Lane on Thursday morning.

One ambulance was called to the scene at around 7.13am and treated the man for "potentially serious injuries".

The crash happened on Neachells Lane, Willenhall. Photo: Google

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pushbike on Neachells Lane, Willenhall.

"We sent an ambulance to the scene where, on arrival, ambulance staff found one patient, a man, who was the cyclist.

"The crew treated him for potentially serious injuries and conveyed him to New Cross Hospital."