Buses diverted following crash in Willenhall
Buses are being diverted in Willenhall following a crash.
By Lauren Hill
Published
The 41 service is diverting both ways via Lichfield Road following a collision at Dorchester Road outside the New Invention pub.
National Express West Midlands said on X: "Service Disruption, due to a collision at Dorchester Road #NewInvention, 41 is diverting both ways continuing along Lichfield Road.
"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."
