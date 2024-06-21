Buses diverted following crash in Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 41 service is diverting both ways via Lichfield Road following a collision at Dorchester Road outside the New Invention pub.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Service Disruption, due to a collision at Dorchester Road #NewInvention, 41 is diverting both ways continuing along Lichfield Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

More to follow.