Buses diverted following crash in Willenhall

Buses are being diverted in Willenhall following a crash.

By Lauren Hill
Published

The 41 service is diverting both ways via Lichfield Road following a collision at Dorchester Road outside the New Invention pub.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Service Disruption, due to a collision at Dorchester Road #NewInvention, 41 is diverting both ways continuing along Lichfield Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

More to follow.

