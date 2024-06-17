'People don't care who it affects': Sisters lose hundreds of pounds in Taylor Swift ticket con

Aimee Brough, aged 28, had been attempting to get tickets for next Saturday's show at Wembley Stadium in London along with her sisters Maisy and Fleur, both aged 24, and her partner Jonathan, and were alerted by the uncle of a colleague to a post advertising the tickets for sale on Facebook.

The original post which appeared on Facebook with the tickets supposedly for sale

The 'seller' provided proof of the four resale tickets at £155 each when asked and Aimee, who now lives in Manchester, went ahead and sent the £620 in three separate links via the Monzo banking app.

But after the money went through Aimee waited patiently for the tickets and then began to refresh her inbox but was left only with a blank space where they should have been.

Sensing there may be trouble after a failed attempt to call the seller, the sisters kept asking for updates until she finally replied asking for a further £200 to change the name on the tickets.